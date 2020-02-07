Clicks37
Catholics rediscover Gregorian chant
This documentary distinguishes the mysterious sounds of Gregorian chant from other sacred music, explores its origins, discusses why the Catholic Church gives it pride of place in the Mass and how it appears to be in a revival period in its long history.