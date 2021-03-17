The Vatican Cancels Private Masses at St. Peter's Basilica Starting Next Week | EWTN News Nightly Saint Peter's Basilica has cancelled private masses starting March 22nd until further notice. The … More





Saint Peter's Basilica has cancelled private masses starting March 22nd until further notice. The Vatican Secretariat of State released a letter saying these changes are intended to ensure the Holy Masses in St. Peter's Basilica take place in a climate of recollection and liturgical decency. Rome Correspondent for the National Catholic Register, Edward Pentin, joins to tell us what exactly the letter says about celebrating private Masses in the basilica. Pentin explains who is in charge of making these decisions and whether pilgrims are able to go to Mass in the basilica.