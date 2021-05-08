Buy your veil now honoring our Eucharistic Lord acknowledging physically His real presence!

"I noticed a woman in my church wearing a veil and didn't know why she was wearing it. I asked someone and they said that they believed she was considering religious life at one point. I started attending another church due to a change in my work schedule and noticed a couple of married young women wearing a veil and still did not know why. I went to a discernment retreat and some of the young women there were wearing veils as they entered the chapel and I assumed it was because they were seriously considering religious life. As time went on, two young ladies were discussing veiling and how it changed their prayer life and focus in church. They mentioned that they ordered their veils from Veils by Lily. I decided to try veiling for myself. My local Catholic store did not have any veils and said they would get some in stock. After checking back, they still did not have veils, so I decided to shop online with Veils by Lily. I was glad they had the starter veil option since there are so many to choose from. I received my veil quickly in the mail and just in time for a baptismal as the parents asked me to be the Godmother! I am excited about veiling and plan to order more in the future! Thanks Veils by Lily for being a part of my veiling journey!"