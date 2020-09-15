'Cuties:' Film on Netflix receiving backlash, calls for a DOJ investigation | EWTN News Nightly

Several lawmakers are calling on the US Department of Justice to investigate whether a new film on Netflix violates federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography. Haley … More

Several lawmakers are calling on the US Department of Justice to investigate whether a new film on Netflix violates federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography. Haley McNamara, vice president and director of the International Centre on Sexual Exploitation, and Parents Television Council Program Director Melissa Henson join us with analysis of the movie, 'Cuties,' and the global issue of child sexual exploitation.