Lawmakers React to How the President Will Sell the American Family Plan to the Nation

Ahead of President Joe Biden's speech, lawmakers from across the country give their take on how the president will sell his American Family Plan to the people. Lawmakers on both sides of the fence are already reacting to the President's American Family Plan and the multi trillion dollar price tag. Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer says, "Pre-K is overwhelmingly popular, paid family and sick leave is overwhelmingly popular, helping childcare is overwhelmingly popular, free community college is overwhelmingly popular. What the public has to do, what we have to do is sell it to the Republican colleagues." Senator Martin Heinrich from New Mexico says, "It wasn't too much money when they were handing out tax cuts to people who didn't need them, and I think we just need to change our priorities, and our priorities should be working families." However, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and others say the president may have run as a moderate but continues the radical liberal agenda. Senator John Thune says most Americans would trade government assistance for a well paying job, and added that those jobs won't come by increasing corporate taxes to pay for the president's plans. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.