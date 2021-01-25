Carnage in Church Which Preserves Ark of Covenant

At least 750 people are reported dead after an attack on the world famous Ethiopian Orthodox Our Lady of Zion Church in Axum, reports Eepa.be (January 9).The church contains Moses' Ark of the Covenant. It is located in the northern Tigray region, and came under attack on December 15. Hundreds of people who hid inside were brought out to the front square and shot to death.ChurchTimes.co.uk reports that the attack was carried out by Ethiopian government troops and Amhara militia which live at Tigray's southern border.In early November 2020, the Tigray region and the Ethiopian government entered into conflict, which rapidly escalated into an outright war. Thousands of people are estimated to have been killed during the conflict.