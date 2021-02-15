02/15/21 Deacon Charlie and Jess Echeverry Deacon Charlie and Jess Echeverry share their dramatic story of forgiveness and healing through the sacraments after Jess’s experience of abortion and … More

Deacon Charlie and Jess Echeverry share their dramatic story of forgiveness and healing through the sacraments after Jess’s experience of abortion and abuse. Marcus Grodi hosts.