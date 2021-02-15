Clicks4
02/15/21 Deacon Charlie and Jess Echeverry Deacon Charlie and Jess Echeverry share their dramatic story of forgiveness and healing through the sacraments after Jess’s experience of abortion and …More
02/15/21 Deacon Charlie and Jess Echeverry
Deacon Charlie and Jess Echeverry share their dramatic story of forgiveness and healing through the sacraments after Jess’s experience of abortion and abuse. Marcus Grodi hosts.
Deacon Charlie and Jess Echeverry share their dramatic story of forgiveness and healing through the sacraments after Jess’s experience of abortion and abuse. Marcus Grodi hosts.