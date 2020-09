Francis accepted on September 7 the resignation of Bishop-elect Michel Mulloy of Duluth, USA, prior to his October 1 consecration.A former vicar general of Rapid City diocese, he was named a bishop on June 19. However, on August 7, his diocese was informed about a single "allegation“ of sexual abuse of a minor in the early 1980s which regards Mulloy.Rapid City Diocese didn't say what the allegation is about and if it has any credibility.