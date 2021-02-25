The scam has been confirmed: PCR does not detect SARS-CoV-2, but endogenous gene sequences.

The genetic sequences used in PCRs to detect suspected SARS-CoV-2 and to diagnose cases of illness and death attributed to Covid-19 are present in dozens of sequences of the human genome itself and in those of about a hundred microbes. And that includes the initiators or primers, the most extensive fragments taken at random from their supposed "genome" and even the so-called "target genes" allegedly specific to the "new coronavirus". The test is worthless and all "positive" results obtained so far should be scientifically invalidated and communicated to those affected; and if they are deceased, to their relatives. Stephen Bustin, one of the world's leading experts on PCR, in fact says that under certain conditions anyone can test positive!

Dr. Stephen Bustin

HAVE ANY HUMAN CORONAVIRUSES BEEN ISOLATED?

Coronavirus 229E

Dorothy Hamre and John Procknow

A new virus isolated from the human respiratory Tract

Janet W. Hartley et al

Coronavirus OC43

Paul Lee.

Molecular epidemiology of human coronavirus OC43 in Hong Kong

was extracted from cultures without any proof that the RNA belongs to a virus

And there are no controls

SARS-CoV Coronavirus

J. S. M. Peiris and others

Coronavirus as a possible cause of SARS

There is no mention of purification

the viruses were isolated in fetal monkey liver cells from nasopharyngeal aspirates and lung biopsies of two patients

There are no controls

a weak homology with the coronaviridiae family

Coronavirus NL63

Lia van der Hock and others

Identification of a new human coronavirus

the identification of unknown pathogens using molecular biology tools is difficult because the target sequence is not known so that PCR-specific initiators cannot be designed

therefore can falsify results

Enhanced bioinformatic proSling of VIDISCA libraries for virus detection and Discovery. It was published in volume 263 of Virus Research on April 2, 2019

Cormac M. Kinsella et al.

no redundancy is expected in the VIDISCA insert from the host background nucleic acid

except in the case of 'virus-like' characteristics

, i.e., high copy numbers as in mitochondrial DNA."

Coronavirus HKU1

Patrick C. Y. Woo and others

Characterisation and Complete Genome Sequence of a Novel Coronavirus, Coronavirus HKU1, from Patients with Pneumonia

Despite extensive research in patients with respiratory tract infections,

no microbiological cause has been identified in a significant proportion of patients

. RNA is extracted from non-purified cultures."

The sequences were manually assembled and edited to produce a final sequence of the viral genome

And once again there are no controls

MERS-CoV Coronavirus

Ali Moh Zaki and others

Isolation of a Novel Coronavirus from a Man with Pneumonia in Saudi Arabia

directly from the culture supernatant

There is no mention of purification and there are no controls

what had been done with the first coronaviruses -and with many other supposed viruses-

to cultivate supposedly infected tissues

some proteins are obtained which without any test are considered "virus antigens" and when these "antigens" are detected in cultures it is interpreted as "isolation", or fragments of nucleic acids are extracted assuming that they belong to a virus

Dr. Stefan Lanka

Antibiotic-induced release of small extracellular vesicles (exosomes) with surface-associated DNA

Nature

Andrea Németh and others

Barbara McClintock

NOT ONE OF THE SEVEN SUPPOSED HUMAN CORONAVIRUS HAS REALLY BEEN ISOLATED

cannot be held responsible for any disease

MORE UNANSWERED REQUESTS

James McCumiskey

The Latest Conspiracy: The Biomedical Paradigm

National Virus Reference Laboratory of Ireland

University of Dublin

it has no records that could provide an answer to their request

The position of the university is that material of academic debate cannot be subject to the Freedom of Information Act

have not cultivated SARS-CoV-2 or purified it

detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA in diagnostic samples.

Boris Johnson

Dr. Kevin Corbett, Piers Corbyn

Imperial College

David Crowe, Dr. Andrew Kaufman

Roger Watson

David Rasnick

National Research Council of Canada

We have not been able to carry out a complete search of the NRC's records so we regret to inform you

that no records have been identified that respond to your request.

no record of work describing the isolation of the virus that is supposed to cause Covid-19

LOOKING FOR THE ORIGIN OF THE FALSE GENOME

Basic Local Alignment Search Tool (BLAST)

BLAST

THE SEQUENCES OF THE SO-CALLED SARS-COV-2 ARE FOUND BOTH IN HUMANS AND IN NUMEROUS MICROBES!

BLAST

Microbes

ATGAGCTTAGTCCTGTG

Highly similar sequences

BLAST

image 1

100 sequences of microbes

Human

74 sequences of the human genome

the sequence of that initial PCR primer that is supposed to be specific to SARS-CoV-2 actually corresponds to 74 fragments of the human genome and a hundred microbial fragments as well

CTCCCTTTGTGTGTGT

between the initial primer and the final primer

National Centre for Biotechnology Information

ATGAGCTTAGTCCTGTTGCACTACGACAGATGTTGTGCCGGTACACAAACTGCTTGCACTGAT GACAATGCGTTAGCTTACAACAACAAAGGGAG

a hundred microbe sequences with a percentage of a match of 100% and four sequences of the human genome with an identity percentage between 83% and 95%

we continue to find fragments of the supposed "target sequence" of SARS-CoV-2 both in microbes and in our own genome

ATGTACTCATTCGTTTCGGAAGAGACAGGTACTACGTTAATAGTTAATAGCGTACTTCTCTTGCTTTCGTGGTATTCTTGCTAGTTACACTAGCCATCCTGCTTCGATTGTGCGTACTGCTGCAATATTGTTAACGTGAGTCTTGTAAAACCTTTACGTTTACTCGTGTTAAAATCTGAATTCTTCTAGAGTTCG ATTCTGGTCTAA

another hundred microbe sequences appeared with a percentage of identity of 100% and 10 sequences of the human genome with a percentage of identity between 80% and 100%. And similar results were obtained with a fragment chosen at random and with the N gene which they say corresponds to the proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid

TTGGCAAAATTCAAGACTCACTTTC

CTTGCTGCTACTAAATGCAGAGTGT

a hundred microbe sequences and 93 sequences of the human genome with an identity percentage between 94.12% and 100%

CONCLUSIONS

THERE IS NO VALID TEST TO DETECT SARS-COV-2

ALL THE NUMBERS OF "CASES", "INFECTED", “SICK", "Asymptomatic" OR "DEAD DUE TO COVID-19" LACK A SCIENTIFIC BASE AND ALL “POSITIVES” ARE FALSE POSITIVES

WHO

Diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2

Whenever possible, suspected active infection should be tested with a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) such as RT-PCR. NAAT tests should target the SARS-CoV-2 genome but since there is no known global circulation of SARS-CoV-1 a Sarbecovirus sequence (presumed to include at least five human and animal coronaviruses including SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-Cov-2) is also a reasonable target

WHO agrees to use non-specific sequences to detect SARS-CoV-2

An optimal diagnosis consists of a NAAT test with at least two genome-independent targets of the SARS-CoV-2; however, in areas where transmission is widespread,

a simple single-target algorithm can be used

.

One or more negative results do not necessarily rule out SARSCoV-2 infection

. There are a number of factors that can produce a negative result in an infected individual including poor quality of the sample, late collection of the sample, inadequate handling, or technical reasons inherent in the test, such as mutation of the virus or inhibition of PCR.