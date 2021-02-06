In a Letter, Senate Republicans Urge Democrats to Preserve Federal Protections for the Unborn Stating "abortion is not health care," 48 pro-life Senators wrote to Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, in … More





Stating "abortion is not health care," 48 pro-life Senators wrote to Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, in an effort to protect the conscience rights of Americans opposed to abortion. They are pledging to block any bill that includes language to strip away pro-life protections. In this letter from Senator Steve Daines, the founder and chair of the Senate Pro-life Caucus, signed by Leader Mitch McConnell, plus 46 other Senators, these Republicans are calling on Democrats to preserve federal protections for the unborn and to prevent American taxpayers from being forced to fund abortions. This cry to fight for life, comes hours after the Senate voted in favor of pushing President Joe Biden's covid relief plan forward. The measure allows Democrats to move the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan through the chamber without Republican support. However, Republicans pushed back on one element of the bill, writing, "Senate Democrats overwhelmingly rejected an amendment that would restrict federal relief funding going to states and localities that impose stricter restrictions on houses of worship..." Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: In a Letter, Senate Republicans Urge Democrats to Preserve Federal Protections for the UnbornStating "abortion is not health care," 48 pro-life Senators wrote to Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, in an effort to protect the conscience rights of Americans opposed to abortion. They are pledging to block any bill that includes language to strip away pro-life protections. In this letter from Senator Steve Daines, the founder and chair of the Senate Pro-life Caucus, signed by Leader Mitch McConnell, plus 46 other Senators, these Republicans are calling on Democrats to preserve federal protections for the unborn and to prevent American taxpayers from being forced to fund abortions. This cry to fight for life, comes hours after the Senate voted in favor of pushing President Joe Biden's covid relief plan forward. The measure allows Democrats to move the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan through the chamber without Republican support. However, Republicans pushed back on one element of the bill, writing, "Senate Democrats overwhelmingly rejected an amendment that would restrict federal relief funding going to states and localities that impose stricter restrictions on houses of worship..." Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly