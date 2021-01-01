Melbourne's cluster grows to 18, authorities confirm the outbreak is linked to NSW | ABC News. From midnight, Greater Sydney will see new measures for places of worship, weddings and funerals, outdoo… More





From midnight, Greater Sydney will see new measures for places of worship, weddings and funerals, outdoor gatherings, gyms and night clubs, with masks also to be mandatory in some indoor settings.



Victorian health authorities ramp up coronavirus testing capacity this weekend after sites were overwhelmed yesterday by returned travellers who raced to beat the midnight border closure.



Subscribe:



#AustraliaCovidPandemic #SydneyCluster #VictoriaCovid



00:00 NSW coronavirus update

04:49 Victoria coronavirus update

09:25 ACT coronavirus update



ABC News provides around the clock coverage of news events as they break in Australia and abroad, including the latest coronavirus pandemic updates. It's news when you want it, from Australia's most trusted news organisation.



For more from ABC News, click here:

Watch more ABC News content ad-free on iview:



Go deeper on our ABC News In-depth channel:

Like ABC News on Facebook: gloria.tv/abcnews.au?_fb_noscript=1

Follow ABC News on Instagram:

Follow ABC News on Twitter:



#ABCNews #ABCNewsAustralia Melbourne's cluster grows to 18, authorities confirm the outbreak is linked to NSW | ABC News.From midnight, Greater Sydney will see new measures for places of worship, weddings and funerals, outdoor gatherings, gyms and night clubs, with masks also to be mandatory in some indoor settings.Victorian health authorities ramp up coronavirus testing capacity this weekend after sites were overwhelmed yesterday by returned travellers who raced to beat the midnight border closure.Subscribe: youtube.com/…annel/UCVgO39Bk5sMo66-6o6Spn6Q Read more here: abc.net.au/…9-latest-nsw-victoria/13026820 00:00 NSW coronavirus update04:49 Victoria coronavirus update09:25 ACT coronavirus updateABC News provides around the clock coverage of news events as they break in Australia and abroad, including the latest coronavirus pandemic updates. It's news when you want it, from Australia's most trusted news organisation.For more from ABC News, click here: abc.net.au/…=news&utm_campaign=description Watch more ABC News content ad-free on iview: iview.abc.net.au/category/news Go deeper on our ABC News In-depth channel: youtube.com/…annel/UCxcrzzhQDj5zKJbXfIscCtg Like ABC News on Facebook: gloria.tv/abcnews.au?_fb_noscript=1Follow ABC News on Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/ Follow ABC News on Twitter: twitter.com/abcnews