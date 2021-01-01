Clicks4
Melbourne's cluster grows to 18, authorities confirm the outbreak is linked to NSW | ABC News.
From midnight, Greater Sydney will see new measures for places of worship, weddings and funerals, outdoor gatherings, gyms and night clubs, with masks also to be mandatory in some indoor settings.
Victorian health authorities ramp up coronavirus testing capacity this weekend after sites were overwhelmed yesterday by returned travellers who raced to beat the midnight border closure.
00:00 NSW coronavirus update
04:49 Victoria coronavirus update
09:25 ACT coronavirus update
