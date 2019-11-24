Laurence England@TheCrushedBones
Polish speaker says "No to Pachamama in our churches" at independence march in Warsaw. A rousing speech! twitter.com/…/119501591584432…
BasedPoland@BasedPoland
Best speech at this years #PolishIndependenceDayMarch?@RBakiewicz, the main organizer
He spoke about the importance of the church for the Polish nation, asking church leaders to start figthing back #CulturalMarxism
He said no to Amazon #Pachamama & snowmen in our cathedrals
Clicks27
- Report
Social networks