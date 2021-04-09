Clicks6
Music Of Cathedrals and Forgotten Temples | 1-Hour Atmospheric Choir Mix. The Best Choral Orchestral Pieces of Cathedrals and Forgotten Temples! Tracklist: 0:00 Jeremy Soule – Peace of Akatosh (The …More
Music Of Cathedrals and Forgotten Temples | 1-Hour Atmospheric Choir Mix.
The Best Choral Orchestral Pieces of Cathedrals and Forgotten Temples!
Tracklist:
0:00 Jeremy Soule – Peace of Akatosh (The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Soundtrack)
4:09 Catholic Renaissance Hymns – Adoremus in Aeternum
6:42 Hans Zimmer – Aurora
15:17 Mozart – Requiem: Lacrimosa
18:26 Howard Shore – Evenstar (The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Soundtrack)
21:41 Gregorian Chant – Da Pacem Domine
26:15 Mychael Danna – Tsimtsum (Life of Pi Soundtrack)
29:05 Pergolesi – Stabat Mater: Dolorosa
33:48 Samuel Barber – Agnus Dei
41:44 Catholic Hymns – Pange Lingua Gloriosi
48:08 Erik Satie – Gymnopedie No. 1 (for Soprano)
51:47 Gregorian Chant – Dies Irae
54:53 Jeremy Soule – From Past to Present (The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Soundtrack)
59:58 Howard Shore – Twilight and Shadow (the Lord of the Rings: Return of the King Soundtrack)
1:03:28 Gabriel Faure – Pie Jesu
1:06:56 Gregorian Chant – Te Deum
Image: deviantart.com/inetgrafx/art/Abandoned-Gothic-Cathedral-65711201
