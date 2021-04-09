Music Of Cathedrals and Forgotten Temples | 1-Hour Atmospheric Choir Mix. The Best Choral Orchestral Pieces of Cathedrals and Forgotten Temples! Tracklist: 0:00 Jeremy Soule – Peace of Akatosh (The … More





The Best Choral Orchestral Pieces of Cathedrals and Forgotten Temples!



Tracklist:

0:00 Jeremy Soule – Peace of Akatosh (The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Soundtrack)

4:09 Catholic Renaissance Hymns – Adoremus in Aeternum

6:42 Hans Zimmer – Aurora

15:17 Mozart – Requiem: Lacrimosa

18:26 Howard Shore – Evenstar (The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Soundtrack)

21:41 Gregorian Chant – Da Pacem Domine

26:15 Mychael Danna – Tsimtsum (Life of Pi Soundtrack)

29:05 Pergolesi – Stabat Mater: Dolorosa

33:48 Samuel Barber – Agnus Dei

41:44 Catholic Hymns – Pange Lingua Gloriosi

48:08 Erik Satie – Gymnopedie No. 1 (for Soprano)

51:47 Gregorian Chant – Dies Irae

54:53 Jeremy Soule – From Past to Present (The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Soundtrack)

59:58 Howard Shore – Twilight and Shadow (the Lord of the Rings: Return of the King Soundtrack)

1:03:28 Gabriel Faure – Pie Jesu

1:06:56 Gregorian Chant – Te Deum



