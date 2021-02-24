Genevieve Plaster with the Charlotte Lozier Institute Analyzes Planned Parenthood's Annual Report Planned Parenthood has released its annual report for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. It provides a look … More





Planned Parenthood has released its annual report for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. It provides a look at how the nation's largest abortion provider is doing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, Planned Parenthood performed more than 354,000 abortions. That is a 2.7% increase from the previous year, and it also received $618 million in government funding. Deputy Director of policy and administration at the Pro-Life Charlotte Lozier Institute, Genevieve Plaster, joins to share what jumps out at her about the annual report. Plaster explains how Planned Parenthood's funding and the number of abortions it performs will be affected by the new administration. She discusses how she would rate the Trump administration overall in its fight for the unborn and what efforts are being made to limit abortion access and funding across the country. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Genevieve Plaster with the Charlotte Lozier Institute Analyzes Planned Parenthood's Annual ReportPlanned Parenthood has released its annual report for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. It provides a look at how the nation's largest abortion provider is doing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, Planned Parenthood performed more than 354,000 abortions. That is a 2.7% increase from the previous year, and it also received $618 million in government funding. Deputy Director of policy and administration at the Pro-Life Charlotte Lozier Institute, Genevieve Plaster, joins to share what jumps out at her about the annual report. Plaster explains how Planned Parenthood's funding and the number of abortions it performs will be affected by the new administration. She discusses how she would rate the Trump administration overall in its fight for the unborn and what efforts are being made to limit abortion access and funding across the country. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly