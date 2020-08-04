Childhood Friend: New Secretary General For Vatican Secretary for Economy

Francis named the Spanish-born financial expert Maximino Caballero Ledo as the General Secretary at the Vatican’s economy secretariat (August 4).Caballero was an executive at Baxter International, an US healthcare company. He has held finance roles in Europe, Middle East and Africa, has been married for 31 years, and is a father of two children.The Prefect of the Secretariat, Father Juan Antonio Guerrero SJ, and Caballero hail from Mérida, a small Spanish city, and are childhood friends who kept in touch during their lives. One wonders how long it will last, until Vatican police will be after them.