House Democrats Wrap Up Impeachment Trial With Statements and Videos from Protestors

House Democrats leading the prosecution of former President Donald Trump wrapped up the impeachment trial by showing arrest statements and videos from those who attacked the Capitol on January 6th. In some of the videos, protestors said they were invited by the president of the United States to bring change. Impeachment Manager, Representative Diana DeGette says "The insurrectionists argued with law enforcement that they shouldn't even be fighting them because they believed the Commander in Chief was ordering this." Senator Richard Blumenthal is one of the Democratic Senators that believes the former president must be held accountable. He says "I cannot right now, imagine what the evidence would be to clear Donald Trump because the evidence so far has been so graphic and powerful. His own words are the most incriminating." However, some Republican Senators say that blaming Donald Trump diminishes the actions of the people who committed the crime, and lawmakers should be spending their time on COVID relief. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.