SignumMagnum published on Italian Gloria.tv a long article about Padre Pio and the Guardian Angel. Padre Pio said about the Guardian Angel that he is a spirit who from cradle to grave never leaves us, not even when we sin. This angel guides and protects us like a friend, and prays for us. Padre Pio stressed that the Guardian Angel was among those angels who with Saint Michael defended God's honour against Satan and his rebellious spirits and relegated them to hell. Therefore, the Guardian Angel is also a defender against Satan.



Guardian Angel as a Postman



Padre Pio used to tell his spiritual children that – quote - "when you need me, send me your Guardian Angel". Often, he used the Guardian Angel to transmit letters written on paper to his personal confessor or to his spiritual children. He wrote the letters and left them in his room in the evening. Next morning, they were gone.



Guardian Angel Replaces a Train



Someone said to Padre Pio: “I cannot always come to you. My salary does not allow me to pay for such long journeys. Padre Pio replied: "Who told you to come here? Don't you have a Guardian Angel? You tell him what you want, send him to me, and you will immediately have an answer." Padre Pio used to say, "Send the Guardian Angel, who doesn't pay for the train and doesn't wear out his shoes".



The Mail Has Arrived



An Italo-American resident in California, often prompted his Guardian Angel to transmit his thoughts to Padre Pio. One day, after having travelled to Italy, the man asked Padre Pio if he had received what he was telling him through the angel. Padre Pio replied, “Do you think I am deaf?” – and he repeated to the man the very words the man had transmitted to him through his Guardian Angel back in California.



The Guardian Angel as Translator



The parish priest of Pietrelcina, Padre Pio’s hometown, testified in writing on the 25th of August 1919 under oath that Padre Pio had explained to him the content of a Greek letter he had received. When the priest asked Padre Pio how he could read the letter since he didn’t even know the Greek alphabet, Padre Pio replied: “The guardian angel explained everything to me.”