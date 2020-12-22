President of "In Defense of Christians" on Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon and Conditions of the Country Socio-economic conditions in Lebanon have led the international Red Cross to add the country to … More





Socio-economic conditions in Lebanon have led the international Red Cross to add the country to its emergency watch-list for 2021. Toufic Baaklini, the president of "In Defense of Christians," a non-profit and non-partisan human rights and advocacy organization based in Washington DC, joins to talk more about the current conditions in Lebanon, the spiraling economic collapse of the country and what that means for the people when it comes to basic human needs, like food and shelter. Baaklini discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the crisis occurring in the country. In August, an explosion in Beirut caused further devastation. The government at the time, has since resigned, adding political uncertainty into the mix of problems Lebanon is facing. The president of the non-profit organization explains whether there has been any recovery, where things stand and how things are specifically impacting Christians in the region. Baaklini shares insight on the partnership between "In Defense of Christians" and "Solidarity Lebanon," formed to bring humanitarian assistance to the people of Lebanon. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President of "In Defense of Christians" on Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon and Conditions of the CountrySocio-economic conditions in Lebanon have led the international Red Cross to add the country to its emergency watch-list for 2021. Toufic Baaklini, the president of "In Defense of Christians," a non-profit and non-partisan human rights and advocacy organization based in Washington DC, joins to talk more about the current conditions in Lebanon, the spiraling economic collapse of the country and what that means for the people when it comes to basic human needs, like food and shelter. Baaklini discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the crisis occurring in the country. In August, an explosion in Beirut caused further devastation. The government at the time, has since resigned, adding political uncertainty into the mix of problems Lebanon is facing. The president of the non-profit organization explains whether there has been any recovery, where things stand and how things are specifically impacting Christians in the region. Baaklini shares insight on the partnership between "In Defense of Christians" and "Solidarity Lebanon," formed to bring humanitarian assistance to the people of Lebanon. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly