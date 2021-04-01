Clicks1
Christ in Gethsemane
"On the Mount of Olives he prayed to his Father: "Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me. The spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak. Let your will be done. Nevertheless, not as I will, but as you will, let your will be done." – a Matins Responsory for Maundy Thursday. Mosaic from the Church of All Nations in the Garden of Gethsemane near Jerusalem.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
