Preaching during Mass at the Lourdes Grotto

During a pilgrimage to Lourdes last March 2020, I had the tremendous honour of preaching and offering the Sacrifice of the Mass at the Grotto of Massabielle in Lourdes. Our Lady appeared to St Bernadette at this location 18 times in 1858, and these apparitions are commemorated today, 11 February. Pope Francis prays today: "To Mary, Mother of Mercy and Health of the Infirm, I entrust the sick, healthcare workers and all those who generously assist our suffering brothers and sisters. From the Grotto of Lourdes and her many other shrines throughout the world, may she sustain our faith and hope, and help us care for one another with fraternal love."



