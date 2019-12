A New Traditional Female Community Will Appear Soon

The old-rite French Fraternity of Saint Vincent Ferrer is about to start a female branch.The order follows the original rule of the Dominicans which was abandoned by the Dominicans after Second Vatican Council ( Pictures The new female group consists of two founding sisters. It will be called Community of Saint Catherine of Siena.Sister Marie-Catherine De Luca has professed private vows. She is a former member of the Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate (pictured) who have been destroyed by the Vatican.