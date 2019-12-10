A New Traditional Female Community Will Appear Soon

The old-rite French Fraternity of Saint Vincent Ferrer is about to start a female branch.
The order follows the original rule of the Dominicans which was abandoned by the Dominicans after Second Vatican Council (Pictures.
The new female group consists of two founding sisters. It will be called Community of Saint Catherine of Siena.
Sister Marie-Catherine De Luca has professed private vows. She is a former member of the Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate (pictured) who have been destroyed by the Vatican.
