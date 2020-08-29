Italian Bishops' Daily Attacks Children

The Italian Bishops' gay-daily Avvenire.it (August 26) published a pro-abortion letter written by the coordinator of Caritas in Benevento Archdiocese, Angelo Moretti.Moretti scoffs that the Italian 1978 abortion law “is not an anti-life law and can be accepted by Catholics.” Now, Avvenire.it is under accusation. Gianfranco Amato, a lawyer, underlined that “no law can ever make an abominable crime just.”Marco Tarquinio, the director of Avvenire, justified the publication of the letter in front of CatholicNewsAgency.com claiming that his newspaper publishes “a variety of opinions on issues.” Avvenire never publishes solid Catholic statements.