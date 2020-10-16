Mansplaining For The CATHOLIC VOTE!

We are seeing things ramp up as the presidential election approaches. As a result of this, we as Catholics need to band together. This is a pivotal moment in our country and for our world. The can … More

We are seeing things ramp up as the presidential election approaches. As a result of this, we as Catholics need to band together. This is a pivotal moment in our country and for our world. The can be no excuse. We NEED to make the right decisions that will honor God and help our nation. now more than ever before. ------------------------------------ WANT TO HELP GROW THIS PODCAST? - 'Like' this video by clicking the thumbs up icon just under the video -Share this video with your friends by clicking the 'share' icon - SUBSCRIBE by clicking the red 'subscribe' button under the video and then click the 'bell' icon to receive a notification when we publish a new episode. --------------------------------------- Help support this podcast by becoming a Grace Force Patron here: patreon.com/user?u=25398590 --------------------------------------- Become a part of the BATTLE READY COALITION and unite with like-minded Catholics and train for the intensifying Fight Body, Mind, and Soul! Click this link to join the waitlist: battlereadystrong.com/coalition --------------------------------------- Get ready for a crisis with the BATTLE READY Emergency Preparedness Course: battlereadystrong.com/preparecourse --------------------------------------- DO WHATEVER HE TELLS YOU T-Shirts HERE: teespring.com/shop/do-whatever-he-tells-you --------------------------------------- THE DOGMA LIVES LOUDLY WITHIN ME! T-Shirts and more HERE: teespring.com/stores/us-grace-force --------------------------------------- Watch last weeks Grace Force Podcast here: youtube.com/watch?v=VMLg4qVWyyg --------------------------------------- Join the Grace Force here and receive FREE prayers and encouragement from Father Heilman: usgraceforce.com --------------------------------------- Grab yourself some US Grace Force T-shirts! teespring.com/stores/us-grace-force -------------------------------------- I KNEEL FOR GOD ALONE T-Shirt HERE: teespring.com/shop/i-kneel-for-god-alone