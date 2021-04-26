Patients suffer at home as Covid chokes hospitals - BBC News. India is suffering critical shortages of medical equipment and oxygen amid a devastating surge in Covid-19 cases. With the death toll … More





India is suffering critical shortages of medical equipment and oxygen amid a devastating surge in Covid-19 cases.



With the death toll steadily increasing, families are being forced to find their own oxygen and to wait to cremate their loved ones. Many have turned to the black market, where prices of essential medicines, oxygen cylinders and concentrators have skyrocketed.



Most hospitals in the capital Delhi are full and many of them are refusing new admissions due to the uncertainty over oxygen supply.



