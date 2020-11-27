Travel Light Travel Light Do we know where we’re going? Look around. Taste the moment that’s showing, the gold sundown. Take it in as we stand on sacred ground. Awareness of Awareness. Is everything.… More

Travel Light Do we know where we’re going? Look around. Taste the moment that’s showing, the gold sundown. Take it in as we stand on sacred ground. Awareness of Awareness. Is everything. Deep Into the glowing. That Guides the way. Fire of knowing the knowing ignites our day. Travel light. Travel light. Travel light. Into the night. The journey of no path. We turn within. Walk into your heart. You’re your best friend. Inside is where true love begins. You are Soul of my Soul, before Abraham. I am, so were you my sweetest friend. These bodies, minds with us to the end, of this trip. Travel light. Travel light. Travel light. Into the night. Deep inside the last frontier. Know yourself, lose your fears. Chatter of the mind will quiet down. The further in you go the more profound. Do we know where we’re going? Look around. Taste the moment that’s showing, the gold sundown. Take it in as we stand on sacred ground. Travel light. Travel light. Travel light. Into the night. W. Keith Moore Tuesday 11/3/20 1:15