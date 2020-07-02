Clicks34
As obedient children, not fashioning yourselves according to the former lusts in your ignorance:
But as he which hath called you is holy, so be ye holy in all manner of conversation; Because it is written, Be ye holy; for I am holy. Saint Peter – Rubens, Peter Paul Museo del PradoMore
But as he which hath called you is holy, so be ye holy in all manner of conversation;
Because it is written, Be ye holy; for I am holy.
Saint Peter – Rubens, Peter Paul
Museo del Prado
Because it is written, Be ye holy; for I am holy.
Saint Peter – Rubens, Peter Paul
Museo del Prado
Public domain