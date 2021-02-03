NUREMBERG TRIAL and CODE against CURRENT PRACTICES (2020/2021) BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL No 7070 Volume 313: Page 1448,7 December 1996.IntroductionThe judgment by the war crimes tribunal at … More

BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL No 7070 Volume 313: Page 1448,7 December 1996.IntroductionThe judgment by the war crimes tribunal at Nuremberg laid down 10 standards to which physicians must conform when carrying out experiments on human subjects in a new code that is now accepted worldwide.This judgment established a new standard of ethical medical behaviour for the post World War II human rights era. Amongst other requirements, this document enunciates the requirement of voluntary informed consentof the human subject. The principle of voluntary informed consent protects the right of the individual to control his own body.This code also recognizes that the risk must be weighed against the expected benefit, and that unnecessary pain and suffering must be avoided.This code recognizes that doctors should avoid actions that injure human patients.The principles established by this code for medical practice now have been extended into general codes of medical ethics.The Nuremberg Code (1947)Permissible Medical ExperimentsThe great weight of the evidence before us to effect that certain types of medical experiments on human beings, when kept within reasonably well-defined bounds, conform to the ethics of the medical profession generally.The protagonists of the practice of human experimentation justify their views on the basis that such experiments yield results for the good of society that are unprocurable by other methods or means of study. All agree, however, that certain basic principles must be observed in order to satisfy moral, ethical and legal concepts:1.The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration,and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment.The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs, or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity.