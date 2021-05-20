Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 21,15-19. breski1

Acts of the Apostles 25,13b-21.

Acts of the Apostles 25,13b-21.

King Agrippa and Bernice arrived in Caesarea on a visit to Festus.

Since they spent several days there, Festus referred Paul's case to the king, saying, "There is a man here left in custody by Felix.

When I was in Jerusalem the chief priests and the elders of the Jews brought charges against him and demanded his condemnation.

I answered them that it was not Roman practice to hand over an accused person before he has faced his accusers and had the opportunity to defend himself against their charge.

So when (they) came together here, I made no delay; the next day I took my seat on the tribunal and ordered the man to be brought in.

His accusers stood around him, but did not charge him with any of the crimes I suspected.

Instead they had some issues with him about their own religion and about a certain Jesus who had died but who Paul claimed was alive.

Since I was at a loss how to investigate this controversy, I asked if he were willing to go to Jerusalem and there stand trial on these charges.

And when Paul appealed that he be held in custody for the Emperor's decision, I ordered him held until I could send him to Caesar."



Psalms 103(102),1-2.11-12.19-20ab.

Bless the LORD, O my soul;

and all my being, bless his holy name.

Bless the LORD, O my soul,

and forget not all his benefits.



For as the heavens are high above the earth,

so surpassing is his kindness toward those who fear him.

As far as the east is from the west,

so far has he put our transgressions from us.



The LORD has established his throne in heaven,

and his kingdom rules over all.

Bless the LORD, all you his angels,

you mighty in strength, who do his bidding.