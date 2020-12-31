Clicks2
Yemen airport explosion in alleged government attack | 9 News Australia. More than a dozen people have died and hundreds were injured after an explosion in Yemen’s international airport, the blast …More
More than a dozen people have died and hundreds were injured after an explosion in Yemen’s international airport, the blast believed to have targeted the country’s newly appointed government. Subscribe: youtube.com/…annel/UCIYLOcEUX6TbBo7HQVF2PKA Get more breaking news at: 9news.com.au/…_11645_15904991_1&vad_source=1
