Saint Simon Stock

"Father, you called St. Simon Stock to serve you in the brotherhood of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Through his prayers, help us like him to live in your presence, and to work for the salvation of the human family. We ask this through Christ our Lord. Amen." – Collect for the feast of St Simon Stock on 16 May. This painting of Our Lady of Carmel giving the brown scapular to the English Carmelite friar St Simon Stock, is in the cathedral of San Cristobal de La Laguna, Tenefife.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr