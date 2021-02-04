German Bishop Publishes “Benedictional" for Homosex-Liaisons

but

Blessings for homosexual liaisons "mostly" violate “Church order,"they exist said Mainz Bishop Peter Kohlgraf on BistumMainz.de (3 February), and they will continue to exist [in keeping with Kohlgraf's will].Already in November he allowed the publication of the book "Paare.Riten.Kirche" (Couples.Rites.Church), in which templates for "liturgical blessing celebrations" for homosexual liaisons are contained.Kohlgraf justifies the book as follows: "Most blessings are not modelled on the marriage ceremony nor do they intend to develop a uniform liturgy" [as if there were still a uniform liturgy left anywhere in the Novus Ordo].Kohlgraf's staff in the Mainz ordinariate officially contributed to the controversial book. Kohlgraf said it makes little sense if he as a bishop would try to undo an already imparted "blessing": "Do I want to break so much fragile porcelain among believing people?"Kohlgraf spreads the theory that "God" created someone "homosexual" but doesn't offer the proof for this claim. He insinuates that few homosexuals would perceive the Church's call to chastity "as tact- and respectful."In Germany, Munich Cardinal Marx and Bishops Timmerevers (Dresden), Bode (Osnabrück) and Bätzing (Limburg) have called for homosexual blessings.According to the Bible and the Catechism, homosexual acts are against nature, a grave sin, and an abomination that cries out to heaven for vengeance.