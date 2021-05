Violence in Jerusalem: Holy Father appeals for peace | SW NEWS | 251

Violence in Jerusalem: Holy Father appeals for peace | SW NEWS | 251Expressing concern over the recent clashes in Jerusalem, the Holy Father has urged“everyone to seek shared solutions” to recognize and respect diverse identities. Concludinghis Regina Caeli address on May 9, the Holy Father prayed for Jerusalem so that “it will be aplace of encounter and not of violent clashes.”Nigerian bishops warn of collapse of nation if government doesn’t change tackThe Catholic bishops of Nigeria have warned of an imminent collapse of the nation if thepresident does not convene a national conference to implement restructuring and devolutionof power. In a statement signed by Archbishop Augustine Obiora Akubeze of Benin City,who heads the national episcopal conference, the prelates expressed concern over attacks onpolice stations and military barracks, abduction of university students, destruction offarmlands and rampant unemployment.Caritas Europa calls for urgent humanitarian intervention in Eastern UkraineThe European branch of international Catholic aid organisation Caritas has called for safe andunhindered access to the needy people in Eastern Ukraine, which is the epicentre of aconflict. A delegation of Caritas Europa, which comprises 49 humanitarian organisations inEurope, recently visited Eastern Ukraine where pro-Russia separatist groups are engaged insporadic armed conflicts with Ukrainian troops since 2014.Hundreds take part in March for Life rally in Australia’s BrisbaneIn what could be described as one of the biggest pro-life events in Australia, hundreds ofpeople assembled in the heart of Brisbane in the state of Queensland to take part in the MarchFor Life rally on Saturday, May 8. Pro-life supporters voiced their protest against the state’sabortions laws as well as measures to introduce legislation to allow voluntary assisted dying.Italian judge killed by Mafia beatified in SicilyItalian judge Rosario Livatino, who was killed by the Mafia in hatred of the faith in 1990,was beatified on Sunday in the Cathedral of Agrigento, Sicily. After the Regina Coeli prayeron Sunday, Pope Francis addressed the judge as “a martyr of justice and faith.” The HolyFather said in his service to the community as an upright judge, Livatino never allowedhimself to be corrupted.Act of vandalism in Catholic church in Waltham, USAActs of vandalism targeting Catholic churches and statues are continuing in the US and thelatest incident took place in Waltham where a statue of Jesus was vandalised during thisweekend. The statue of the Sacred Heart outside the church of St Charles Borromeo wasfound beheaded.Statue of Polish priest and anti-communist crusader vandalised in BrooklynSimilarly in the city of Brooklyn in the US, a statue of a Polish Catholic hero who opposedCommunist tyranny has been vandalised. The statue of Blessed Jerzy Popieluszko, who wasthe chaplain of the anti-communist Solidarity movement in Poland, was found vandalised in apark in Greenpoint last week.Phoenix bishop criticises prelates who fail to condemn abortion supportersThe debate over whether or not Holy Communion should be denied to politicians supportingabortion has gained momentum with the bishop of Phoenix diocese stating that such leadersshould be denied communion. Bishop Thomas Olmsted has expressed support for ArchbishopSalvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, who said in a recent letter that Catholics cooperatingwith abortion should not receive communion.YOU CAN ALSO WATCH US ONShalom World's website: shalomworld.orgiOS App: apple.com/us/app/shalom-world-tv/id995030357 Android App: google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ceino.shalomworld&hl=en_ Connected TV: shalomworld.org/watchon/ FOLLOW US ONFacebook: facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/shalomworld/ Twitter: twitter.com/shalomworldtv Instagram: instagram.com/shalomworldtv/ LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/shalom-world Youtube: youtube.com/channel/UCErQl0ZF36rb667dMJCjC3A MORE FROM SHALOM WORLDSW Prayer: swprayer.orgSW Pals: swpals.orgShalom Media: shalommedia.orgShalom Tidings: shalomtidings.orgTO SUPPORT US