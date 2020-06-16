Fr Gerald Murray's indictment of the Supreme Court's majority ruling

Gerald Murray on Twitter (June 15): "I read the Alito dissent, which is excellent and destroys the arguments of the majority. Disastrous majority opinion. Christians and other believers in the natural law are under siege, as are female athletes and female jail inmates.The Court's establishment, without definition, of transgender persons as a protected class according to a previously unknown meaning of the word sex in a 1964 law, will wreak havoc on the social fabric and the peaceful exercise of religious liberties and other rights.We have entered the nightmare world in which each person can not only define for himself the meaning of life, but also deny the reality of his own body, now counting on the federal government to force the rest to buy into that delusion or face the coercive power of the state.This is what happens when metaphysical realism is abandoned and the will to power takes over as the guiding principle of judicial analysis.The 6 justices who make up this majority have brought chaos into the law and usurped the legislative branch's powers. This is shameful and destructive."