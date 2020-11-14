The PCR Test "Pandemic", Cycle Thresholds of 35+ = False Positives, Even Tony Fauci Says So!

The Key to understanding the Covid-19 "pandemic" is knowing about the PCR Test. All the 'scary' things you hear, the "Covid infections", the "Covid cases", the "Covid Hospitalisations" and the "… More

The Key to understanding the Covid-19 "pandemic" is knowing about the PCR Test. All the 'scary' things you hear, the "Covid infections", the "Covid cases", the "Covid Hospitalisations" and the "Covid deaths" all hang on this not-fit-for-purpose PCR test. Source for the interview with Prof. Stephen Bustin: youtube.com/watch?v=fkSps-RSNMo Source for the Zoom conference with Fauci: youtube.com/watch?v=a_Vy6fgaBPE An essential problem that many PCR tests have is called the “cycle quantification” (Cq), also know as the “cycle threshold” (Ct), these two different terms are explained here: archive.is/R0QgM The Cq/Ct value specifies how many cycles of DNA replication are required to detect a real signal from biological samples. As it says in the MIQE guidelines ( gene-quantification.de/…ustin-et-al-clin-chem-2009.pdf ) "Cq values higher than 40 are suspect because of the implied low efficiency and generally should not be reported" MIQE stands for “Minimum Information for Publication of Quantitative Real-Time PCR Experiments”, a set of guidelines that describe the minimum information necessary for evaluating publications on Real-Time PCR, also called quantitative PCR, or qPCR. The inventor of the PCR test himself, Kary Banks Mullis, agreed, when he stated: "If you have to go more than 40 cycles to amplify a single-copy gene, there is something seriously wrong with your PCR.” Source for the above quote: books.google.co.uk/…de&id=Z5jwZ2rbVe8C&redir_esc=y The MIQE guidelines have been developed under the guidance of Stephen A. Bustin, Professor of Molecular Medicine, a world-renowned expert on quantitative PCR and author of the book A-Z of Quantitative PCR which has been called “the bible of qPCR. ( en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_Bustin ) According to Bustin, a Cq in the 20s to 30s should be aimed at and there is concern regarding the reliability of the results for any Cq over 35. If the Cq value gets too high, it becomes difficult to distinguish real signal from background, for example due to reactions of primers and fluorescent probes, and hence there is a higher probability of false positives. PCR Test unable to distinguish between signals from dead or live viruses: "Molecular techniques based on real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) allow the detection and quantification of DNA but are unable to distinguish between signals from dead or live cells" misuse.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/error/abuse.shtml (archive: archive.is/x5gak ) Covid19 PCR Tests are scientifically meaningless: off-guardian.org/…re-scientifically-meaningless/ (archive: archive.is/R4gPW ) The Trouble With PCR Tests: swprs.org/the-trouble-with-pcr-tests/ (archive: archive.is/g1PKx ) Useless Testing: eu-chronicle.eu/2020/08/useless-testing/ (archive: archive.is/IF4yS ) Was the Covid-19 test meant to detect a virus? uncoverdc.com/…-test-meant-to-detect-a-virus/ (archive: archive.is/BvcgF ) Corona: creating the illusion of a pandemic through diagnostic tests blog.nomorefakenews.com/…demic-through-diagnostic-test/ (archive: archive.is/noPQz ) Are you infectious if you have a positive PCR test result for COVID-19? cebm.net/…tive-pcr-test-result-covid-19/ (archive: archive.is/sv06K ) BBC: Coronavirus: Tests 'could be picking up dead virus' bbc.com/news/health-54000629 (archive: archive.vn/vx6JG