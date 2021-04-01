Stations of the Cross on the Anniversary of Mother Angelica’s Passing - 2021-03-26 - Stations of the On the fifth anniversary of the passing of Mother Angelica into Eternal Life, EWTN honors her … More

Stations of the Cross on the Anniversary of Mother Angelica’s Passing - 2021-03-26 - Stations of the



On the fifth anniversary of the passing of Mother Angelica into Eternal Life, EWTN honors her legacy with the Stations of the Cross, live from Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama.