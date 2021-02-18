241. Peter loves Jesus

At the beginning of the christian era, just after Jesus’s death, it was very difficult to testify about faith, because it was a novelty for most of the disciples and Apostles.Jesus verifies Peter’s faith and invites him to continue the mission. Peter had denied him when he was questioned before the crucifixion. Then, during the events surrounding his resurrection, Jesus will help Peter find him in his heart by asking him the same question three times:“Do you love me?” (See John chapter 21, verses 15 to 17)And Peter answers him with heart:“Lord, you, you know everything: you know that I love you.” John, chapter 21, verse 17Then Jesus said to him:“Amen, amen, I say to you, when you were younger, you used to dress yourself and go where you wanted; but when you grow old, you will stretch out your hands, and someone else will dress you and lead you where you do not want to go.” John, chapter 21, verse 18We need to develop acceptance as Peter, to love Jesus. We also need to let ourselves be Loved by Jesus. Then, we need Peter’s determination to carry out the mission. The mission of evangelizing for us will be different from him, but we will need the same determination to lead people to the faith.To receive the Holy Spirit for our mission will enable us to see God working in the hearts of people and in life situations close to us.Book: The Shepherd’s MissionNormand Thomas