"Mass facing the people means there's no longer an Altar"

Paul Claudel at Le Figaro (1955): "Where is it, this consecrated stone which the Apocalypse compares to the Body of Christ Itself? There is nothing but a bare trestle covered with a tablecloth, reminding us depressingly of a Calvinist workbench."