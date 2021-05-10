Watch Catherine’s Extended Interview with Lila Rose about “Fighting for Life”

Clicks1
Watch this web exclusive extended interview EWTN Pro-Life Weekly host Catherine Hadro had with Live Action’s Lila Rose about her new book “Fighting for Life: Becoming a Force for Change in a Wounded World.” The pro-life leader shares life lessons she’s learned – including the hard ones – so other people can embrace God’s calling in their life. EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10:30 am and Tuesdays at 1:30 pm ET.
