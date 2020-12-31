The Word Became Flesh "The Word was made flesh, he lived among us, and we saw his glory, the glory that is his as the only Son of the Father, full of grace and truth." – John 1:14f., which is part … More

The Word Became Flesh



"The Word was made flesh, he lived among us, and we saw his glory, the glory that is his as the only Son of the Father, full of grace and truth." – John 1:14f., which is part of today's Gospel at Mass for the 7th Day of Christmas. Relief sculpture from the Blessed Sacrament Basilica, Detroit.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr