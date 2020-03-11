Clicks36
Litany of St. Joseph
Litany of St. Joseph
Lord, have mercy on us
Christ, have mercy on us.
Lord, have mercy on us.
Jesus, hear us,
Jesus, graciously hear us.
God the Father of heaven,
have mercy on us.
God the Son, Redeemer of the World,
have mercy on us.
God the Holy Spirit,
have mercy on us.
Holy Trinity, one God,
have mercy on us.
Holy Mary,
pray for us.
St. Joseph,
pray for us.
Renowned offspring of David,
pray for us.
Light of Patriarchs,
pray for us.
Spouse of the Mother of God,
pray for us.
Chaste guardian of the Virgin,
pray for us.
Foster father of the Son of God,
pray for us.
Diligent protector of Christ,
pray for us.
Head of the Holy Family,
pray for us.
Joseph most just,
pray for us.
Joseph most chaste,
pray for us.
Joseph most prudent,
pray for us.
Joseph most strong,
pray for us.
Joseph most obedient,
pray for us.
Joseph most faithful,
pray for us.
Mirror of patience,
pray for us.
Lover of poverty,
pray for us.
Model of artisans,
pray for us.
Glory of home life,
pray for us.
Guardian of virgins,
pray for us.
Pillar of families,
pray for us.
Solace of the wretched,
pray for us.
Hope of the sick,
pray for us.
Patron of the dying,
pray for us.
Terror of demons,
pray for us.
Protector of Holy Church,
pray for us.
Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world,
spare us, O Jesus.
Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world,
graciously hear us, O Jesus.
Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world,
have mercy on us, O Jesus.
He made him the lord of his household
And prince over all his possessions.
Let us pray:
O God, in your ineffable providence you were pleased to choose Blessed Joseph to be the spouse of your most holy Mother; grant, we beg you, that we may be worthy to have him for our intercessor in heaven whom on earth we venerate as our Protector: You who live and reign forever and ever.
Saint Joseph, pray for us.
Señor, ten piedad de nosotros.
Señor, ten piedad de nosotros.
Cristo, ten piedad de nosotros
Cristo, ten piedad de nosotros.
Señor, ten piedad de nosotros.
Señor, ten piedad de nosotros.
Cristo, óyenos.
Cristo, escúchanos.
Dios, Padre celestial
ten piedad de nosotros.
Dios Hijo, Redentor del mundo;
ten piedad de nosotros.
Dios Espíritu Santo;
ten piedad de nosotros.
Señor, ten piedad de nosotros.
Cristo, ten piedad de nosotros
Cristo, ten piedad de nosotros.
Señor, ten piedad de nosotros.
Señor, ten piedad de nosotros.
Cristo, óyenos.
Cristo, escúchanos.
Dios, Padre celestial
ten piedad de nosotros.
Dios Hijo, Redentor del mundo;
ten piedad de nosotros.
Dios Espíritu Santo;
ten piedad de nosotros.
Señor, ten piedad de nosotros.
Señor, ten piedad de nosotros.
Cristo, ten piedad de nosotros
Cristo, ten piedad de nosotros.
Señor, ten piedad de nosotros.
Señor, ten piedad de nosotros.
Cristo, óyenos.
Cristo, escúchanos.
Dios, Padre celestial
ten piedad de nosotros.
Dios Hijo, Redentor del mundo;
ten piedad de nosotros.
Dios Espíritu Santo;
ten piedad de nosotros.
Santa Trinidad, un solo Dios;
ten piedad de nosotros.
Santa María,
ruega por nosotros.
San José,
ruega por nosotros.
Ilustre descendiente de David,
ruega por nosotros.
Luz de los patriarcas,
ruega por nosotros.
Esposo de la Madre de Dios,
ruega por nosotros.
Custodisio purísimo de la Virgen,
ruega por nosotros.
Nutricio del Hijo de Dios,
ruega por nosotros.
Diligente defensor de Jesucristo,
ruega por nosotros.
Jefe de la Sagrada Familia,
ruega por nosotros.
José justo,
ruega por nosotros.
José casto,
ruega por nosotros.
José prudente,
ruega por nosotros.
José fuerte,
ruega por nosotros.
José obediente,
ruega por nosotros.
José fiel,
ruega por nosotros.
Espejo de paciencia,
ruega por nosotros.
Amante de la pobreza,
ruega por nosotros.
Modelo de obreros,
ruega por nosotros.
Gloria de la vida doméstica,
ruega por nosotros.
Custodio de virgenes,
ruega por nosotros.
Sostén de las familias,
ruega por nosotros.
Consuelo de los desdichados,
ruega por nosotros.
Esperanza de los enfermos,
ruega por nosotros.
Patrono de los moribundos,
ruega por nosotros.
Terror de los demonios,
ruega por nosotros.
Protector de la santa Iglesia,
ruega por nosotros.
Cordero de Dios, que quitas los pecados del mundo,
Perdónanos, Señor.
Cordero de Dios, que quitas los pecados del mundo,
Escúchanos, Señor.
Cordero de Dios, que quitas los pecados del mundo,
Ten piedad de nosotros.
V. Lo nombró administrador de su casa,
R. Y señor de todas sus posesiones.
Oremos
¡Oh Dios, que con inefable providencia te dignaste elegir a San José para esposo de tu Santísima Madre!; te rogamos nos concedas tenerlo como intercesor en el cielo, ya que lo veneramos como protector en la tierra. Tú, que vives y reinas por los siglos de los siglos. Amén
