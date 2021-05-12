EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, May 11, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden met virtually on Tuesday with several governors from both sides of the political aisle to discuss … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden met virtually on Tuesday with several governors from both sides of the political aisle to discuss efforts to get more Americans vaccinated. Senate Republicans came out swinging at a hearing to mark up the Democrats signature elections and ethics reform bill, known as the For the People Act, or S1. The political stakes are so high for both parties, that the hearing itself included both pillars of the Senate, Senators Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell. Pro-life legislation has been introduced in 46 U.S. states so far, this year. Republican Senator Steve Daines from Montana, and Founder and Chair of the Senate Pro-Life Caucus, shares his reaction to the pro-life legislation being introduced on the state level, including three bills signed last month in Montana. Pope Francis issued an apostolic letter Tuesday, to formally institute a new lay ministry of catechists. Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-Van Elst, Delegate for Catechesis of the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization, joins to explain what the role of the catechist is within the Church. And finally this evening, the Stock Market opened much lower today, over growing fears of a recession. Assistant Research Professor at the Busch School of Business at Catholic University of America, Jay Richards, joins to tell us why there are fears of a recession. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, May 11, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden met virtually on Tuesday with several governors from both sides of the political aisle to discuss efforts to get more Americans vaccinated. Senate Republicans came out swinging at a hearing to mark up the Democrats signature elections and ethics reform bill, known as the For the People Act, or S1. The political stakes are so high for both parties, that the hearing itself included both pillars of the Senate, Senators Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell. Pro-life legislation has been introduced in 46 U.S. states so far, this year. Republican Senator Steve Daines from Montana, and Founder and Chair of the Senate Pro-Life Caucus, shares his reaction to the pro-life legislation being introduced on the state level, including three bills signed last month in Montana. Pope Francis issued an apostolic letter Tuesday, to formally institute a new lay ministry of catechists. Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-Van Elst, Delegate for Catechesis of the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization, joins to explain what the role of the catechist is within the Church. And finally this evening, the Stock Market opened much lower today, over growing fears of a recession. Assistant Research Professor at the Busch School of Business at Catholic University of America, Jay Richards, joins to tell us why there are fears of a recession. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly