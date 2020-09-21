Viganò: Hermeneutics of Continuity Is a Flop

The hermeneutics of continuity between Vatican II and the previous Magisterium as claimed by Benedict XVI (2005) are for Archbishop Caro Viganò a merely theoretical construct which leaves aside what has been happening for decades (OnePeterFive.com, September 21).
He stresses, that hermeneutics serve to clarify the meaning of a phrase which is obscure or in apparent contradiction to doctrine, not to correct wrong statements ex post.
As an example of an erroneous statement, he quotes Lumen Gentium 16 which claims that salvation includes "those who acknowledge the Creator” like the Muslims who along with us “adore the one and merciful God.”
Viganò explains that the god of Mohammed is not one and triune and that Islam condemns Christ's Incarnation. From this, he concludes that certain Vatican II statements are heterodox and cannot be a part of the Magisterium which cannot contain errors.
