Jan Dismas Zelenka - Missa Nativitatis Domini, ZWV 8 - Marek Štryncl
Orchestra: Musica Florea; Soloists: Barbara Sojková (S), Markéta Cukrová (A), jaroslav Březina (T), Tomás Kral (B); Conductor: Marek Štryncl. Recorded: 2012. Composed: 1726 (Sanctus & Agnus from ZWV 10 Missa Charitatis c.1727) --------------- MERRY CHRISTMAS! KYRIE 00:00 - Kyrie - Coro (through-composed) GLORIA 04:35 - Gloria in Excelsis Deo - Coro 06:53 - Domine Deus - Aria (S & A duet, obbligato flutes) 09:36 - Qui tollis - Coro 11:30 - Quoniam tu solus - Aria (B & T duet, obbligato corni da caccia (horns)) 14:34 - Cum Sancto Spiritu - Fugue CREDO 17:08 - Credo in unum Deum - Coro 18:56 - Et Incarnatus 19:59 - Crucifixus - Aria (S & A duet, obbligato oboes) 22:00 - Et Ressurexit - Coro 23:54 - Et vitam venturi saeculi - Fugue SANCTUS [from ZWV 10] 25:33 - Sanctus - Coro 26:57 - Benedictus - Aria (S & A duet, obbligato flutes) 29:48 - Hosanna - Coro AGNUS 30:05 - Agnus Dei...miserere nobis - Coro 31:50 - Dona nobis pacem - Fugue **Apologies for the tiny blip just before the 'Et vitam en venturi' Credo fugue, I don't know how it got there!** ------------------------ INFORMATION: Missa Nativitatis is Zelenka's most pastoral work. At times it sounds like a soft lilting lullaby to the newborn Christ-child (eg. in the 'Domine Deus' and 'Agnus Dei') and at other times it sounds like the annunciation of angelic heavenly forces (eg. 'Gloria in excelsis Deo', 'Credo in unum Deum'). The 'Crucifixus' is reduced to a duet with oboes, which is a lot lighter (yet with an air of surprise anxiety) than in most Zelenka Masses. In fact, there are no arias at all written for solo voice. Orchestration is a point of interest. A pair of flutes are used more than is usual, and horns feature prominently. Discrepancies between sources for the music led to two different interpretations of brass orchestration: Štryncl in this recording chose to use Corni da Caccia (horns), Sokoli (Marburger Choir) chose to use trumpets. Zelenka in the autograph indicates 'Clarini' (trumpets), which are used in the earliest copies found in Prague. Thus, the use of trumpets would be a valid choice of instrumentation. However, there are many 'solo cantabile' sections, and there is no accompanying timpani written, even in the choral fugues - which is unheard of in Zelenka's trumpet Mass music! Hence, horns could have been intended, and prove very suitable for Christmastide music. Sadly, the original December 1726 Dresden autograph seems to be both damaged and incomplete - the Sanctus is non-existent and there is only a partial writing of a 'Qui tollis peccata' for the Agnus. He wrote everything in a short space of time (Kyrie signed 16th Dec, Gloria 20th, Credo 23rd) so perhaps he had to rush the last parts. The final title page suggests that he did have them planned or maybe even had them written. However, in every other copy, and in later sources, the Mass is made whole by the Sanctus & Agnus of Missa Charitatis ZWV 10 (which was with 2 horns!), most likely composed the same time the following year. The fugue subject of the 'Dona Nobis Pacem' also happens to be similar melodically to the Kyrie of Missa Nativitatis. Could this mean that Zelenka, by doing this completed his old Mass as well as his new one? Whatever the case, Carl Philip Emmanuel Bach held a copy of this Mass in Berlin which had this configuration - one of the two Zelenka Masses that his esteemed father, Johann Sebastian Bach, had in his possession. ------- BACKGROUND IMAGES: 1. Gaddi Taddeo - Annunciation to the Shepherds - Fresco at Cappella Baroncelli, Santa Croce, Florence - c. 1330. 2. Anonymous Flemish miniature (By the 'Master of the Houghton Miniatures', see here: www.getty.edu/art/collection/) - c. 1470-80s. 3. Benjamin Berritsz Cuyp 1612-1652 - Adoration of the Shepherds. 4. Antonio Allegri da Correggio - Nativity, 1529/1530. -------- Online music manuscripts of Missa Nativitatis: imslp.org/wiki/Missa_Nativitat...) More JD Zelenka manuscripts: imslp.org/wiki/Category:Zelenk...