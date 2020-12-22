Author of "The Beauty of Faith" Discusses Giorgione's The Adoration of the Shepherds Jem Sullivan, author of "The Beauty of Faith," joins to discuss Giorgione's The Adoration of the Shepherds, from … More





Jem Sullivan, author of "The Beauty of Faith," joins to discuss Giorgione's The Adoration of the Shepherds, from the National Gallery of Art. Sullivan explains what the viewer is seeing in the painting and what the takeaway is from this specific beautiful Christmas image. The painting depicts a Christmas scene, and the National Gallery of Art describes the scene as one "of intense meditation; the rustic, yet dignified, shepherds are the first to recognize Christ's divinity and they kneel accordingly."