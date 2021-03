St. Salvator of Horta | Obscure Saint catholictv The Obscure Saint for the month of March is Saint Salvator of Horta! Fun Fact: He walked barefoot as a form of penance. More

The Obscure Saint for the month of March is Saint Salvator of Horta! Fun Fact: He walked barefoot as a form of penance.