Polish RC Church raided in Balham by Met

A service was disrupted this evening by the Metropolitan Police in Balham - South West London. It is believed that attendance was pre-booked and that all safety measures were in place prior to the mass taking place. An investigation is likely to follow.

youtube.com/watch?v=aqOKm4k2Wcc
