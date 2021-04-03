Polish RC Church raided in Balham by Met A service was disrupted this evening by the Metropolitan Police in Balham - South West London. It is believed that attendance was pre-booked and that all … More





A service was disrupted this evening by the Metropolitan Police in Balham - South West London. It is believed that attendance was pre-booked and that all safety measures were in place prior to the mass taking place. An investigation is likely to follow.



youtube.com/watch?v=aqOKm4k2Wcc Polish RC Church raided in Balham by MetA service was disrupted this evening by the Metropolitan Police in Balham - South West London. It is believed that attendance was pre-booked and that all safety measures were in place prior to the mass taking place. An investigation is likely to follow.