Francis: "Feel" Forgiveness Or Better Don't Go to Confession

“Let us always remember that each of us is a sinner who has been forgiven - if one of us doesn't feel this way, it is better not to go to confession,” Francis said at a March 12 meeting organised by the Apostolic Penitentiary.
However, according to the Catholic Faith, it is irrelevant how one “feels” about sins and forgiveness because confession is the objective absolution of a real guilt.
In Francis' Vatican, feeling of forgiveness will not help priests how have been accused of sexual abuses or who are suspected of defending Catholic positions.
