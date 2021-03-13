Francis: "Feel" Forgiveness Or Better Don't Go to Confession

feeling of forgiveness

“Let us always remember that each of us is a sinner who has been forgiven - if one of us doesn't feel this way, it is better not to go to confession,” Francis said at a March 12 meeting organised by the Apostolic Penitentiary.However, according to the Catholic Faith, it is irrelevant how one “feels” about sins and forgiveness because confession is the objective absolution of a real guilt.In Francis' Vatican,will not help priests how have been accused of sexual abuses or who are suspected of defending Catholic positions.