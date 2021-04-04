Glória Patri, et Fílio, et Spirítui Sancto. Sicut erat in princípio, et nunc, et semper, et in saecula saeculórum. Amen Resurréxi, et adhuc tecum sum, allelúia: posuísti super me manum tuam, allelúia… More

RESURRÉXI



Introitus



Ps 138:18; 138:5-6.



Resurréxi, et adhuc tecum sum, allelúia: posuísti super me manum tuam, allelúia: mirábilis facta est sciéntia tua, allelúia, allelúia.



I arose, and am still with Thee, alleluia; Thou hast laid Thy hand upon me, alleluia; Thy knowledge is become wonderful, alleluia, alleluia.



Dómine, probásti me et cognovísti me: tu cognovísti sessiónem meam et resurrectiónem meam.

V. Glória Patri, et Fílio, et Spirítui Sancto.



Lord, Thou hast searched Me and known Me; Thou knowest my sitting down and My rising up.



R. Sicut erat in princípio, et nunc, et semper, et in saecula saeculórum. Amen



V. Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost.

R. As it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be, world without end. Amen.



