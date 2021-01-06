Clicks3
Adoration of the Magi "We have seen His star in the East; and have come with gifts to worship the Lord. Alleluia." (cf Mt 2:2) Detail from the polychrome choir screen of Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris. …More
Adoration of the Magi
"We have seen His star in the East; and have come with gifts to worship the Lord. Alleluia." (cf Mt 2:2) Detail from the polychrome choir screen of Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
"We have seen His star in the East; and have come with gifts to worship the Lord. Alleluia." (cf Mt 2:2) Detail from the polychrome choir screen of Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr