Clicks86
DefendTruth
1
Invite your same-sex friends and tell them: nobody IS homosexual. Many are made gay by PORN. A deviant sex-culture leads to more deviance. Many "gays" started with straight porn.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Lisi Sterndorfer
  • Report
A question of perspective. Don't buy the gay narrative
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up